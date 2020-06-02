10 flood-affected families receive relief

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: Ten flood-affected families of the capital region were provided with relief amount of Rs 3800 each under the NDRF by Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom on Monday.

Floods triggered by incessant rains in the last few days affected several areas in the capital region.

A total of 82 victims were identified, out of which 10 were provided with the relief amounts on Monday, in the presence of DDMO (in-charge) Tem Kaya.

As monsoon has approached, the DC appealed to the residents to remain alert and avoid staying or building houses in vulnerable locations.

The DC also informed that assessment of damages, if any, would be carried out by the damage assessment committee “and the same would be forwarded to the higher authorities.”

On being informed by victims regarding losing important documents in the flood, the DC asked them to reapply for the documents and assured them of all necessary help from his end. (DIPRO)