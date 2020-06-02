SIC making swift progress in APSSB job scam case: SP

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: The special investigation cell (SIC) of the state police has registered two cases in the APSSB job scam, and has arrested 20 people so far.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan informed that investigation is going on in both the cases.

“Cases have been registered in LDC and UDC job scams separately. Seventeen people have been arrested with regard to the LDC case, while three people have been arrested in the UDC job scam. Recently, one more candidate was arrested, related to the LDC case. The investigation has progressed much in both the cases,” the SP said.

He said the investigation is moving in the right direction with proper evidence collection.

“We have closely investigated every aspect, and have collected all the evidence which we believe will lead to successful prosecution of the people involved in the scam,” Vardhan said.

However, he said the Covid-19 health crisis has somewhat affected the progress of investigation.

“One month after the case was lodged the national lockdown started. Electronic evidence collected is to be sent to the forensic lab. These labs are mostly located outside the state. They had remained closed during lockdown. This has delayed the investigation,” said the SP.

He further said that some legal process has to be completed, and that regular functioning of the court would help in speeding up the process.

Vardhan informed that some more arrests are expected to be made in the days to come.

“Some more arrests are expected in the LDC case. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against absconding people, and the SIC has prayed to the court to declare them absconded,” he said.

The SP gave assurance that the SIC would soon file charge-sheets, and is accordingly working to prepare a foolproof case.

He also informed that the money trail has been found and the accounts of the accused have been seized.