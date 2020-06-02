MLA inspects quarantine facilities

RAGA, Jun 1: Local MLA Tarin Dakpe, along with Kamle DC Hengo Basar and other officials inspected the quarantine facilities here in Kamle district on Monday.

The MLA interacted with the returnees undergoing quarantine, and advised them to abide by the government guidelines.

He donated Rs 2 lakhs to the district administration in the fight against Covid-19, besides donating Rs 20,000 each to the medical and the police department.

“With more relaxations on the way post lockdown 4.0, we will have to be more vigilant and create massive awareness among our people regarding the ways to keep ourselves safe,” Dakpe said.

Meanwhile, businessman Tayo Talom donated Rs 1 lakh each to the police and the health department, and entrepreneur Doyom Gapak donated Rs 50,000 to the district administration. (DIPRO)