DC reviews preparedness against Covid-19

SEPPA, Jun 2: East Kameng DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat on Tuesday convened a meeting here with the district surveillance unit, HoDs and officials on Covid-19 duties to review the district’s preparedness to prevent and tackle possible outbreak of Covid-19 post lockdown.

After assessing the preparedness at the check gates, the emergency facility and the quarantine centres, the DC urged the officials concerned to “remain prepared to deal with prevention and management of occurrence of any kind of untoward cases related to coronavirus outbreak.”

Appealing to the people to follow the norms on social distancing, face-covering and hand-sanitizing diligently, Rajawat sought cooperation from all stakeholders in the implementation of precautionary measures.

He also urged NGOs, CBOs and religious organizations to cooperate with the administration in the fight against the disease.

The health department informed that all the samples collected from the returnees to the district so far have tested negative.

Among others, SP Piyush Fulzele, ADC (HQ) Dahey Sangno, Chayang Tajo ADC Rajib Chiduni, EAC (HQ) Ashok Tajo, DMO Dr Dilip Khunjuju, and IDSP District Surveillance Officer Dr Kopi Gyadi attended the meeting and shared their views. (DIPRO)