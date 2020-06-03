Family of 4 put under quarantine after daughter sneaks into state

Police to file charge-sheet for breaking SOP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: A family of four from Ganga village here was taken to the quarantine facility at the PTC in Banderdewa on Tuesday after residents found that a 14-year-old girl in the family had allegedly snuck into the state in a pickup truck, breaking the standard operating procedure (SOP).

A case has also been registered at the Itanagar police station ‘for the negligent act of likely spreading infection of disease dangerous to life’.

According to sources in the police, and as per local residents, the girl was dropped off at Hollongi by her older brother, from Lakhimpur district in Assam, on a motorbike. At Hollongi she was picked up by her other brother here in a pickup truck selling vegetables, and taken to Ganga village on Sunday.

The family stays in and owns a grocery-and-vegetable shop in Ganga village.

On receiving information, the police summoned a medical team, and the family was taken to the PTC for quarantine.

Residents reported that another person, who had their shop attached close to the grocery shop, was also taken by the police “for safety measures.” However, police reports suggest that four people were taken for quarantine.

Capital SP Tumme Amo has asked the OC to prepare a charge-sheet against the girl, the two persons who helped her cross the Hollongi gate, and those who allowed her to stay at Ganga without informing the police or the medical team.

“A case has been registered at the Itanagar police station under Section 269/271 IPC r/w Section 51(b) of the DM Act, 2005, and investigation is on,” the SP informed.