Candidates seek APSSB job scam status, demand disclosure of inquiry committee report

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: Aggrieved candidates who had appeared for the Arunachal Pradesh State Selection Board (APSSB)-held LDC and UDC examinations have sought the status of the investigation into the APSSB cash-for-job scam and called for making the report of the two-member high-level inquiry committee public.

Their other demands include an immediate official statement from the state government regarding the status and progress of the SIC investigation, and an official statement from the state government regarding disciplinary/ departmental/legal action initiated against former APSSB officers, staffers, vendors, brokers and candidates involved in the scam.

On Tuesday, the candidates, under the banner of the APSSB Aspirant Interim Committee for Justice and Reformation, went to meet the chief secretary regarding the issue but were unable to discuss the matter due to the chief secretary’s tight schedule, they said.

However, they submitted a letter to his office, seeking the status of the SIC investigation into the scam, the inquiry committee report, and information on action initiated by the state government.

The aspirants also highlighted that on 1 March this year, a team of the committee had met Chief Minister Pema Khandu to place their grievances and had been given assurance that justice would be delivered very soon.

The committee said that it refrained from exerting pressure on the state government to expedite the investigation into the scam in view of the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, but added that “the issue of the infamous APSSB job scam cannot be put in the trash and buried.”

On the status report provided by the SIC SP on Monday, candidate Tadar Kaming said, “We are happy with the development in the LDC case but dissatisfied with the investigation in the UDC case as we have learnt that it has been assigned to an officer who is on the verge of retirement.”

Also expressing dissatisfaction with the government for the delay in filing a charge-sheet, and its perceived reluctance to make the inquiry report public, Kaming said that the committee would continue to try and meet with the chief secretary till he gives an audience.