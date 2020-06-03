IPS officer breaches quarantine norm

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: Capital Complex Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sumit Kumar Jha, an IPS officer, reportedly breached the standard operating procedure (SOP) of paid quarantine (PQ) on Sunday.

The medical officer in charge of the paid facility has written a complaint letter to the capital complex deputy commissioner, alleging that Jha breached the quarantine norm set by the government by checking out of the hotel without completing three days’ stay.

The MO informed the DC that the ASP had checked into the PQ on 28 May. The next day, Jha reportedly started insisting that the nodal officer-cum-incident commander get his Covid-19 test done. Accordingly, the test was done, and the result came negative on 30 May.

The MO claimed that the ASP then pressured him to release him (Jha) from the PQ despite being told that his PQ stay was not over yet.

Later, Jha checked out sometime between 4.30 and 5 pm from the paid quarantine facility, even before his period of stay was over, the MO added.

The medical officer also alleged that the ASP “after completion of undertaking procedure asked the team to release his staff who was staying at Hotel 3D, who did not complete his PQ stay either, without any prior intimation to the nodal officer and incident commander.”

When contacted, the ASP said, “I stayed as per SOP at the hotel. Now I am home-quarantined at the police mess in Chimpu. It was delay on the part of the incident commander and the doctor, so I was trying to expedite after my test report came out negative.”