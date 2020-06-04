Teacher builds temporary screening centre

RUKSIN, Jun 3: A temporary screening centre has been built at the entrance of the Ngorlung-Ralung village situated along the stretch of the MMJ road here under East Siang district by a resident of Ralung village of Ruksin sub-division.

A teacher by profession, John Panyang has constructed the screening point by using a transparent plastic and locally available material. The screening centre is equipped with a thermal thermometer, cap, mask, gloves and sanitizer.

Panyang said that since his village is near the state boundary of Assam, there is a high chance of spread of the disease as the positive cases in the neighbouring state has crossed the mark of 1500 and the positive cases of the state itself is on the rise.

“It is an attempt to create awareness among the public, and if any doubtful case is found the person shall be then advised to seek medical help,” he added.