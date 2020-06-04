Speaker, CS inspect MLA apartments

CHIMPU, Jun 3: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Wednesday inspected the under construction MLA apartments here at Itanagar.

The speaker was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner to CM Sonam Chombey, UD Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop and officials of APLA and UD department.

The MLA apartments, consisting of four blocks, club house and separate bungalow

for the speaker and deputy speaker respectively, is one of the dream projects of the state government.

After thorough inspection of the apartments, Sona instructed the department concern to complete the remaining works within 15 days and initiate necessary action for its handing over to the legislative assembly.

The speaker also instructed the power department to install transformers of higher capacity to meet the power requirement of the entire blocks. (Speaker’s PR cell)