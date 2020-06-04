‘Waive off school fees’

ITANAGAR, Jun 3: The All Ziro Hapoli Youth Association (AZHYA) appealed for waiving off some amount of fees of all the semi government and private schools of Ziro, Lower Subansiri district in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner and deputy director of school education on Wednesday, the AZHYA stated, ‘As all the educational institutes are still closed, all school managements in Ziro should waive off instalment of student’s monthly fees during the entire lockdown period on humanitarian ground.’