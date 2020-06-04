Army man pleads for fire relief

AALO, Jun 3: Jarsi Kayi, an army man, whose dwelling was gutted in a fire incident on 27 February, has appealed to the state government to provide relief.

Kayi, presently posted in Uttar Pradesh, said he has invested everything he could for constructing a house.

“Everything has been lost in the fire and my poor family cannot manage the affairs and remain without shelter for three months,” he said.

Stating that the immediate relief, which was provided by the administration, was not enough, he appealed to the state government to release the total relief amount due to tide over the ongoing crisis situation.

“The relief amount as per the government norms could be of good help to my family in distress,” he said. (DIPRO)