Changlang DA restricts inter-circle movement after spike in Covid-19 cases; 42 total cases in Arunachal

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Jun 4: The Changlang district administration has imposed restriction on inter-circle movement in Diyun, Miao and Bordumsa circles, except for medical exigencies and essential services with permission from the administrative officers concerned.

The restriction will also apply to these circles for movement to other adjoining districts, according to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav.

The district has reported 28 Covid-19 positive cases among the returnees from other states.

The order states that “it is necessary to restrict the movements of public for containment of transmission of Covid-19 in the circles where positive cases were detected.” Legal action will be initiated for any violation or willful disobedience of the order.

Meanwhile, the state has registered a total of 42 active cases with three fresh cases in Changlang, and one each in Namsai and West Siang districts.

In the daily health bulletin, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said that all cases have been shifted to Covid care centres.

“They were all detected in facility quarantine,” he said.

The state has taken 10,025 samples as of Thursday, with 1427 results awaited. 157 samples were collected in the capital region, followed by 83 in Namsai and 74 in Tawang.

Arunachal has made testing mandatory for all those returning home.