MLA donates 60 beds for quarantine centres in Tirap

KHONSA, Jun 4: Borduria MLA Wanglin Lowangdong on Thursday donated 60 folding beds for the quarantine centres in Tirap district.

Receiving 50 beds for the quarantine centre here, Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha said, “It is a matter of great relief to the district administration for having such great contribution at the time of crisis.”

The DC informed that at present there are 91 inmates at the KV quarantine centre in Khonsa.

The remaining 10 beds are meant for the quarantine centre in Borduria. (DIPRO)