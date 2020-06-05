Ambulances procured through donations flagged off

KHONSA, Jun 4: Three ambulances procured by the Tirap district administration through donations made to tackle Covid-19 were flagged off jointly by the legislators of the district on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Bhanu Prabha expressed appreciation for the donors for contributing towards Tirap’s fight against the pandemic.

“The procurement of ambulances was an utmost necessity to address its shortage in the district,” she said.

Prabha informed that one ambulance has been placed at the disposal of the Deomali administration and the other two ambulances have been kept at the district headquarters here for carrying out Covid-19 duties.

The DC felicitated all the donors with traditional mufflers and certificates of appreciation. The donors include village chiefs, NGOs, religious institutions, government officials and individuals.

Later, the DC convened a review meeting on Covid-19 preparedness with all the MLAs, HoDs, members of NGOs, and nodal officers, and briefed them on the steps being taken by the administration and the line departments.

DMO Dr Koblem Mossang and MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Wanglam Sawin and Chakat Aboh also shared their views. (DIPRO)