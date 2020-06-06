Changlang Covid-19 cases increase to 31

ITANAGAR, Jun 5: Changlang district has reported three fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the district’s total to 31.

On Friday, four new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state, including the three in Changlang, taking the total cases in Arunachal to 47, with 46 active cases and one recovered.

Lohit reported a fresh case, taking the district’s total to three, including the one who recovered in April.

All cases have been shifted to Covid care centres, and they were all detected in facility quarantine, said State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa in a press statement.

Meanwhile, 406 samples will be sent to Delhi for testing. A total of 745 samples were collected on Friday, with 161 in Changlang, followed by 132 in the capital region. The results of 1755 are awaited.