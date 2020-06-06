Covid-19 outbreak: Min, MLAs inspect Namchik gate

NAMCHIK, Jun 5: UD Minister Kamlung Mossang along with MLAs Laisam Simai and Sumlung Mossang, Jairampur ADC Ibom Dai and district BJP president KN Tikhak visited the check gate here in Changlang district on Friday to assess the logistic arrangement in view of the Covid-19 outbreak in Diyun, Bordumsa and Miao circles.

The team provided refreshments, PPE, sanitizers, etc, to the health workers, police personnel, sanitation workers, staff and the magistrate posted at the screening centre at the check gate.

The minister assured to provide two buses to transport the returnees belonging to the three circles to various quarantine centres.

He instructed the sub-divisional administration to arrange food for the officials working at the check gate and for the returnees, saying he would personally bear the expenses. (DIPRO)