AVBDO contributes over 804 units of blood

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 6: The Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors Organization (AVBDO) has contributed more than 804 units of blood, including 272 units of white blood cell, 266 units of packed red blood cell, and 266 units of platelet concentrate.

AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke informed about it here this evening.

“The recent referral of all indoor patients from the TRIHMS to the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH), owing to conversion of the TRIHMS to a Covid-19 hospital, has put tremendous pressure on the RKMH blood bank as blood is required for every other case, such as child delivery, cancer patients, aplastic anaemic patients, kidney dialysis patients, premature babies, etc,” Jeke said.

He said there has been an acute shortage of blood supply in the hospitals of the capital complex during the Covid-19 lockdown. “It has been very difficult to organize outdoor voluntary blood donation camps.”

The AVBDO has been working alongside the Apatani Apex Council, the Galo Welfare Society and the Buddhist Cultural Society, Capital Complex, during the lockdown period to make sure that every needy patient receives the required blood units, Jeke said.

“I Love Arunachal chairman Regon Naji has been a major support during the lockdown times. People from all walks of life, like students, government officials, security personnel, etc, have been part of this social campaign,” Jeke added, acknowledging individual contributions.

Earlier, the AVBDO marked the fifth death anniversary of its first general secretary, Lenin Tungi, on 31 May by organizing an in-house blood donation camp at the RKMH blood bank.