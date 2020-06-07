Heroin seized by ADS

CHANGLANG, Jun 6: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Changlang police seized 10 plastic vials, containing suspected heroin, during a checking at the Namdang check gate on Friday.

The checking was conducted based on input about the arrival of a drug consignment from Itanagar, in a convoy from Banderdewa, said SP Mihin Gambo.

The vials were seized from a Mahindra TUV (AR-12-7166). They had been kept hidden under the foot mat of the driver’s seat, the SP said.

The driver of the vehicle, Md Nasim Hussain, was arrested in the presence of executive magistrate Noklem Wangjen. The vehicle, along with the driver’s mobile phone was also seized.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Changlang PS.

Gambo commended the police team for its prompt action.

“The Changlang police will leave no stone unturned to thwart all tricks of drug peddlers and eradicate the drug menace in the district,” he said.