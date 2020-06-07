Religious institutions to remain closed till 30 Jun

ITANAGAR, Jun 6: All religious institutions and places of worship will remain closed till 30 June, as per an order issued by the health & family welfare secretary on 6 June.

The order has been necessitated in the larger interest of the public, under

the Arunachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease, (Prevention of Covid-19) Regulations, 2020, the secretary said.

Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) president Toko Teki has also appealed to the churches to abide by the government’s directives and accord importance to the health of all believers during this pandemic.

The ACF had earlier held a discussion with the chief secretary on the matter.

“In pursuance with the latest order of DHS, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, No MIDSP (Covid-19)-13/2020, dated 6 June, 2020, on the seriousness of increase of Covid-19 positive cases in the state, the Arunachal Christian Forum once again appeals to all the churches to strictly adhere to the government order till 30 June, 2020,” the ACF stated in a release on Saturday.

“Believers are urged to conduct continuous prayer services in their respective families for the immediate end of Covid-19,” it added.