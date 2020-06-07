MLA takes stock of quarantine centres

JAIRAMPUR, Jun 6: In view of the increasing number of returnees to Jairampur subdivision in Changlang district, Nampong MLA Laisam Simai along with ADC Ibom Tao and other officials on Saturday visited the quarantine centres in the subdivision to address the shortage of accommodation at the facility quarantine centres.

Interacting with the inmates at the various quarantine centres, the MLA encouraged them to not worry about the detection of a number of Covid-19 positive cases in Diyun, Bordumsa and Miao circles.

He enquired about the quality of food being served at the quarantine centres, besides the sanitation facilities.

Simai assured to provide all logistic requirements for setting up the new quarantine centre at the World War II memorial museum building to meet the accommodation shortage for returnees in the existing centres.

The MLA was accompanied by district BJP president KN Tikhak, officers in charge of the quarantine centres, the monitoring and surveillance team, and others. (DIPRO)