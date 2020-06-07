Power supply to 6 dists disrupted

PASIGHAT, Jun 6: Two conductors of the 132 kv Aalo-Pasighat transmission line near Renging village was damaged in the early hours of 6 June, disrupting grid power supply to East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw districts, and part of Changlang district.

The damage was caused by soil erosion and falling of trees trigged by the incessant rain since many days, the Pasighat Transmission Division-III EE (E) informed.

“The restoration work, involving jungle clearance and restringing of conductors

with line accessories, is expected to be completed within 3-4 days, since the 132 kv Aalo-Pasighat line transverses through areas of thick foliages and tough terrain amidst the prevailing inclement weather condition,” the EE said, and requested the consumers of the affected districts to bear with the inconvenience. (DIPRO)