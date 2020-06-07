Chakmas are Indian citizens from Arunachal, org says, dismissing AAPSU statement

ITANAGAR, Jun 6: In response to the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union’s (AAPSU) statement that some of the Covid-19 positive cases of Changlang district, particularly those from the Chakma community, cannot be included in the state’s tally as the Chakmas are not Arunachalees, Rights and Risks Analysis Group director Suhas Chakma on Saturday stated that “the Chakmas of Arunachal Pradesh, in particular

those infected by Covid-19, were born in Arunachal Pradesh and they are citizens of India by birth from Arunachal Pradesh as per Section 3 of the Citizenship Act, and they have been exercising the right to franchise in the elections.

“Rather, by the illogical definition of the AAPSU, about 3,84,435 non-tribals as per 2011 census and all the Indian soldiers serving in Arunachal Pradesh, including in Indo-China borders, also cannot be counted in Arunachal Pradesh in case of infections. People should grow up and talk sense as without including in the list, no state can tackle the Covid-19, though many Chakmas would welcome any opportunity to be directly governed by the central government.”

There is no word called “Arunachalese” in the constitution of India which defines the people of Arunachal Pradesh into Schedule Tribes and non-tribals, he said.