MLAs visit quarantine centres

KHONSA, Jun 6: The MLAs of Tirap district, along with government officers on Saturday visited the quarantine centres here and took stock of the facilities.

MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Wanglam Sawin and Chakat Aboh, accompanied by Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha and health and administrative officers, interacted with the inmates at the quarantine centres.

Later, during a meeting with the frontline workers, the MLAs discussed the ongoing preparedness against Covid-19 in the district. (DIPRO)