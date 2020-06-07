SS completes first month of home-schooling

NIGLOK, Jun 6: Students of the Sainik School (SS) here in East Siang district have completed their first month of home-schooling.

SS Principal, Maj Rajesh Singh informed that “home schooling was the only option left to cater education to cadets while keeping social distancing in mind.”

The school completed its first month of e-classes on Saturday for 180 cadets of Classes 6, 7 and 8. The e-classes were planned and tailored under the digital learning package (DLP). The DLP includes daily cadet-teacher interaction, frequent parent-teacher interaction, detailed monthly feedback, and curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Maj Singh said the school is also imparting skill courses to its cadets. (DIPRO)