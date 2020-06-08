APSLSA updates justice dept on A2J NEJK projects

ITANAGAR, Jun 7: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) participated in a videoconference with the union law & justice ministry’s justice department on 5 June on the implementation and progress of the Access to Justice North East and Jammu & Kashmir (A2J NEJK) projects in Arunachal.

Participating in the discussion, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai informed that the APSLSA has taken up the establishment of legal aid clinics and training of gaon burahs and buris of Arunachal under the project as implementing agency.

Since the beginning of the project, the APSLSA has opened 10 legal aid clinics in 10 districts (Pangin, Changlang, Namsai, Longding, Hawai, Koloriang, Likabali, Raga, Palin and Anini) and trained 484 GBs from 22 districts.

The member secretary also spoke about the progress of the projects, success stories, challenges, and upcoming action plans under the projects.

Along with the APSLSA, representatives of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women attended the meeting and highlighted the progress of their project on publication of IEC materials on legal issues in Arunachal.

Heads and representatives of the stakeholders of the A2J NEJK projects from Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur and Jammu & Kashmir also joined the videoconference.