CRO-AP zonal chairman tours dists

PASIGHAT, Jun 7: Consumer Rights Organization-Arunachal Pradesh (CRO-AP) zonal chairman Karsu Kakki recently toured Leparada, Upper Siang, Siang and West Siang districts to take stock of the working of the CRO’s district teams and the LMCA department for protection of consumer rights in those districts.

During the tour, from 29 May to 1 June, Kakki held discussions on consumer awareness, consumer education and consumer protection with the CRO’s district units. He reminded them of their responsibility to “organize, educate and make the consumers aware of their rights, especially during the period of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Kakki also checked various shops in and around Yingkiong market in Upper Siang, and asked the shopkeepers/traders to refrain from unfair trade practices.

He was unable to tour Lower Dibang Valley due to a road blockade at Sisiri.