RGU celebrates World Environment Day

RONO HILLS, Jun 7: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) celebrated the World Environment Day (WED) by planting trees at the university’s campus here on 5 June.

The event was jointly organized by the university’s NSS cell, the RGU Teachers’ Association (RGUTA), and Doimukh-based 12th Bn NDRF.

Speaking on the occasion, RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasized the need to “educate and engage people in biodiversity conservation and other environmental issues through science, education and participatory approaches.”

Expressing sadness over the recent killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, the VC said, “Around the globe, people and animals are increasingly coming into conflict over living space and food, as human populations expand and natural habitats shrink.”

He also stressed on developing the RGU eco-park “as part of conservation project.”

RGU Pro-VC, Prof A Mitra quoted Mahatma Gandhi, “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed,” and said “nature will take its course of action if we exploit it recklessly.”

RGU Registrar, Prof Tomo Riba highlighted the genesis and significance of WED and environmental education, and said “our discussion and learning on the environment must be action-oriented.”

RGUTA joint secretary Dr Maila Lama also spoke.

Besides RGU officials and its NSS volunteers, 25 NDRF personnel, led by Inspector Ravi Kant, participated in the plantation programme.