Journalist succumbs to Covid-19 in Telangana

HYDERABAD, Jun 7: A 36-year-old journalist working for a Telugu television channel succumbed to Covid-19 at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here on Sunday.

He was admitted on 4 June after being referred from another state-run hospital.

The journalist had bilateral pneumonia with Type-1 respiratory failure and acute respiratory disease syndrome when he was admitted, doctors at the hospital said.

He was also suffering from myasthenia gravis, a long-term neuromuscular disease that leads to varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness, they said.

“He was in the ICU and was being attended to by a team of doctors round the clock. I myself also visited him very frequently.?But this morning he had a cardiac arrest, and was declared dead at 9:37 am,” Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr M Raja Rao said.

Over the past one week, some journalists have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state and are undergoing treatment. (PTI)