Monsoon to reach NE by 11-12 Jun

KOLKATA, Jun 7: With the likely formation of a low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, monsoon is set to advance into West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim and some parts of the northeastern states by 11-12 June, the meteorological department said here on Sunday.

The low pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked by Wednesday, Regional Met Director GK Das said.

“Due to the formation of the low pressure area, conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states, Sikkim, Odisha and West Bengal during 11-12 June,” Das said. (PTI)