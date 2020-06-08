NSCN (IM) operative arrested

DEOMALI, Jun 7: A hardcore operative of the NSCN (IM), identified as self-styled private Lomben Shin (44), was apprehended from here in Tirap district in a joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and the police on 6 June.

Among other things, a 7.65 mm pistol, live 7.65 mm ammunition, suspected brown sugar (approx 5 gms), and

an extortion note were recovered from his possession.

Shin was reportedly involved in collecting extortion money from locals here.

The insurgent group is reportedly facing shortage of funds due the Covid-19 pandemic and is trying to extort from the locals, Shin revealed during interrogation.

The operative has been handed over to the Deomali police station for further investigation, and a case has been registered u/s 384/511 IPC r/w Section 25(IB)(a) Arms Act/Section 21(a) NDPS Act/Section 10 UA(P) Act. (DIPRO)