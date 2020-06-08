Structure under threat

ITANAGAR, Jun 7: An RCC structure at 6 Kilo, along NH 415 between Naharlagun and Itanagar, faces serious threat by landslips due to incessant rains in the last few days.

The structure was constructed in 2016. On Saturday morning, polythene was spread over the site in an effort to protect the structure from the rain.

Capital Division PWD (Highway) EE Nani Tath, who inspected the site, said 6 Kilo is one of the most vulnerable sinking zones in the capital complex, and that the damage was caused by “mass movement of land.”

“Water oozing out from various patches indicated a link to hidden spring sources that expedited the process,” he added.