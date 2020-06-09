Authorities urged to repair Damsite bridge

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 8: Informing that the main holding rod of the decade-old iron bridge connecting Damsite and Upper Damsite areas here collapsed slightly on Monday due to heavy rusting, the Consumer Rights Organization-Arunachal Pradesh (CRO-AP) on Monday requested the authorities concerned to urgently repair the bridge for the safety of the public.

Stating that the slight collapse on the bridge’s right side has rendered it unsafe, CRO-AP office secretary Tilling Tallo also urged the residents of Damsite and Upper Damsite areas to ensure that only one vehicle crosses the bridge at a time.