‘Appoint nursing officers for P/Pare’

ITANAGAR, Jun 8: The All Papum Pare District Students’ Union has appealed to the authorities to appoint nursing officers (NO) for Papum Pare district at the earliest, in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

In separate representations to the health secretary, the health services director and the NHM mission director, the union on Monday stated that no post of NO has been allocated for Papum Pare under the NHM in any of the department’s recently circulated advertisements.

“The GoAP through office of mission director (NHM) had allocated district-wise post for nursing officers vide widely circulated Advertisement No APRHM/2020/08, dated 26/05/2020, modifying the earlier advertisement dated 26/02/2020 and Advertisement No APRHM/2020/15, dated 12/05/2020, initially for a period upto 31 March, 2021, at a consolidated pay of Rs 20,200 per month.

“Thereafter, another order was issued from the office of mission director vide No APRHM/2020/08, dated 4 June, 2020, wherein earlier advertised recruitment process was postponed without citing any reason. However, there were no posts allocated against Papum Pare district for reasons best known to the department,” the union said.

It further claimed that despite its bringing to the notice of the NHM mission director the matter of acute shortage of NOs at various CHCs and PHCs of Papum Pare, no steps were initiated to re-advertise for appointment of dedicated NOs for the district.

Seeking to know the reason behind keeping the recruitment process of NOs on hold, the union demanded that the authorities include Papum Pare in the advertisement for NOs and start the recruitment process without further delay.