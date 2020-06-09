Dedicated Covid health care centre opened

BOMDILA, Jun 8: Local MLA Dongru Siongju on Monday inaugurated a dedicated Covid health care centre, comprising 20 beds, at the upcoming district hospital building here in West Kameng district.

The centre has separate 10-bedded wards for male and female inmates, with separate toilets and bathrooms, a nurse room, a donning and doffing room, etc.

The construction of the makeshift dedicated Covid health care centre was taken up by the urban development & housing department.

The MLA appealed to the people to fight collectively against the coronavirus by following the dos and don’ts and adhering to the directives and advisories issued by the health department and the district administration from time to time.

DC Karma Leki lauded the dedication of the frontline workers and said although the district has no positive case as of date, “we are ready and well-prepared to tackle any eventualities.”

The MLA, along with the DC, the SP, the DMO and other officers inspected the centre and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and amenities provided in it. (DIPRO)