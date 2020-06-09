NGOs appeal to society not to stigmatize over Covid-19

PASIGHAT, Jun 8: With Covid-19 cases being detected in Arunachal, NGOs Siang Trust, Mirmir-Bulls and WASE here in East Siang have appealed to the people to “avoid stigmatization and ostracization of individuals and families over Covid-19.”

“The virus is highly contagious, but it is manageable, with a very low mortality rate. Covid-19 is here to stay till a vaccine is developed, and societies have to learn to live with it,” they said.

The organizations said that, instead of ostracizing and stigmatizing, “we should prevent the spread of the disease by maintaining social distancing, wearing masks when going out, washing hands regularly with soap, using alcohol-based sanitizers, and avoiding large gatherings.”

“When the virus is attacking human beings, instead of dividing, all humans should unite and cooperate to fight the spread of the disease with science and logic. During these times, we should avoid putting stigma on individuals, families, villages or areas.

“Human enterprise will not be defeated, and Covid-19 will also be overcome. Therefore let’s fight this pandemic together,” they said. (DIPRO)