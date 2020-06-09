Union seeks subject teachers for P/Kessang

ITANAGAR, Jun 8: Stating that various government schools in Pakke-Kessang district are facing shortage of subject teachers, the All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union has requested the director of secondary education (DSE) to post adequate teachers in the district before the start of the current academic session.

In a representation to the DSE, the union on Monday said its members visited the GHSS in Seijosa, the GSS in Pakke-Kessang and the GSS in Darlong “and collected the data of school teachers there.”

It said that the schools have been functioning without subject teachers for many years, and that, despite repeated representations to the authorities concerned, no step has been initiated till date to address the issue.

“The GHSS, Seijosa had ranked among top 10 best performing government schools of the state consecutively for many years, but following shortage of subject teachers, the same school’s performance deteriorated.

The decline of a school from being one of the top performers to an average performer is not only failure of students and parents/guardians but it signifies the failure of education department,” the union said, and sought early posting of teachers in the larger interest of the students.