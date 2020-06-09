Kitchen opened at Namchick for frontline workers, returnees

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMCHICK, Jun 8: Miao ADC Tage Rumi inaugurated a kitchen (langar) here in Changlang district on Monday, in the presence of UD Minister Kamlung Mossang.

The government primary school building along the interstate boundary has been converted into a kitchen for the officers, health staff and police personnel who are working 24/7 at the check gate. From now, the frontline workers and the returnees will be provided with food regularly.

“With the opening of the kitchen, the problems faced at Namchick central check gate by frontline workers and returnees over the last one month will be solved,” Mossang said.

For the convenience of the administration in ferrying the returnees from Namchick to the quarantine centres in Miao, Kharsang and Namphai circles, the minister has hired four vehicles (a bus, a Magic mini-truck, a Bolero and a Xylo) out of pocket.

So far, 1422 returnees from various cities have entered via the Namchick gate and have been taken safely to the quarantine facilities in Miao, Bordumsa and Diyun circles.

Mossang has also provided tents, furniture, utensils, rice, and other essential items.

Expressing gratitude to the minister for overseeing all the activities, the ADC said, “He is an inspiration and strength for all of us.”

Meanwhile, amidst persistent rain, Miao SDPO, DSP Tasi Darang and a police team on Sunday visited Dharampur I, II and III to see the inmates in the quarantine centres there. The SDPO donated a sack of rice each to all the quarantine centres in the three blocks out of pocket.

Since hundreds of stranded students and workers have returned from different ‘red zone’ cities, Darang asked the villagers not to be complacent.

“There is a need to strictly adhere to the laid down protocols and other directives to ensure that the spread of the dreaded virus is contained. The response of the villagers was excellent,” he said.

The SDPO was assisted by SI Janu Aran, and police personnel.