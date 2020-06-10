Covid-19 patient recovers, sent into home-quarantine

Staff Reporter

BANDERDEWA, Jun 9: The Covid-19 positive person from Seijosa (Pakke-Kessang district), who was housed in the Covid care centre (CCC) at the PTC here, was discharged on Tuesday after he tested negative twice, and sent into 14 days’ home quarantine.

Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu handed over the discharge letter to him in the presence of Capital Complex DMO, Dr M Perme.

Speaking to the press after being discharged, the person assured everyone that he would strictly follow the doctors’ advice.

“Though I am Covid-19-free, as declared by the doctor, I will strictly follow 14 days’ home quarantine,” he said.

He also spoke about his experience of staying at the CCC.

“I came back from Delhi, and on reaching Seijosa was put in institutional quarantine. On the fourth day, I was told that my test had come positive. After that, I was shifted to the PTC. Staying here was like living with family. The doctors, nurses, administrators and all the staff took good care of me. I never faced any problem,” he said.

The man added: “I was offered a TV, a washing machine, a refrigerator and internet facilities. But I did not avail the facilities because I knew that I had come here to recover and not for enjoyment. Also, I wanted to send out a message, so that people who come after me do not make demands for luxuries.

“The money spent to buy these items for the inmates should be better used to buy PPE kits for the frontline workers,” he said, adding that he spent his time in quarantine reading books.

He also appealed to the people of the state to extend moral support to the Covid-19 positive persons.

“The Covid-19 positive people need love and support from family members and friends. Mental trauma can affect the treatment,” he said, and requested the people to stop stigmatizing the students returning to the state, saying, “All the returnees are educated and know their responsibilities.”

However, he also appealed to all the returnees to strictly follow the quarantine measures.

The DC expressed joy over the person being discharged.

“He came as Covid-19 positive and is being discharged after testing negative twice. When he goes home, everyone should openly welcome him as he has recovered and there is nothing to fear,” Ligu said.

He expressed sadness over reports of stigmatization of people who have been advised home quarantine after testing negative in institutional quarantine.

“The administration is getting reports of people who have been advised home quarantine being harassed by the neighbours. The stigmatization of returnees and Covid-19 patients is sad. We will take action under the DM Act if people continue to harass those who have been advised home quarantine,” the DC warned.

He added that the infrastructure at the PTC quarantine centre has been streamlined following the chaos, and credited support from the highest level of the government for it.

“Things have now been streamlined. Initially there was a lot of rush, which caused confusion, affecting the preparation. The whole PTC team has really worked hard, putting their own lives at risk in the interest of the state,” Ligu said.

He informed that all the frontline workers are also being tested for Covid-19.

The DMO said that the situation has improved a lot at all the quarantine centres of the capital region.

“Initially there was some problem. We have learnt from it and have made corrections. Especially when returnees reached late at night, there used to be some problem in registering,” said Dr Perme.

He also commended the health workers for working hard to make things as better as possible for the returnees.

“Still, if there is any shortcoming on the part of my team, I would like to say sorry. It was not done intentionally. People should understand that we are also working under a lot of stress and this pandemic has caught all of us by surprise,” the DMO added.

The state did not report any new positive case on Tuesday. The total active cases are 55.