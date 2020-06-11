Governor stresses the importance of preserving Ita Fort

ITANAGAR, Jun 10: Governor BD Mishra stressed on the importance of preserving the historical Ita Fort while reviewing the ongoing restoration project of the Eastern Gate with the archaeologists and officers of the research department at the Raj Bhawan here.

He said that the rich history of the state, particularly the ‘Ita Fort, from which the state capital derives its name, must become one of the tourist attractions in the capital city.

“The treasured ‘Eastern Gate of Ita Fort’ monument must be preserved and made accessible to the visitors,” Mishra said and advised the Research secretary and his team to prepare a ‘master drawing’ for the project.

Research Secretary Remo Kamki and Director Batem Pertin also attended the meeting.

The governor also wanted implementation of workable ideas to make the historical Ita Fort more easily reachable, attractive and eye-catching.

Commissioner to Governor Dr Sagar Preet Hooda and Technical Archaeologist Kago Amo also attended the meeting. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)