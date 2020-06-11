Ass’n reiterates opposition against GeM

ITANAGAR, Jun 10: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has written to the chief secretary on Wednesday reiterating its opposition of the government’s e-Marketing (GeM) portal.

The AACWA informed that it held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Chowna Mein regarding its opposition on implementation of the GeM portal in the state, and claimed that the DyCM had agreed on it.

It argued that the state is still under developed compared to other states and there are no industries and factories to generate employment opportunities to unemployed youths of the state.

“Most educated youths are engaged in supply work in government offices but implementation of GeM portal in state will be a huge blow to unemployed youths, entrepreneurs, shopkeepers. Local contractors, suppliers, entrepreneurs and shopkeepers cannot compete with rates of companies and manufactures for any kind of supply item,” it said.

The AACWA also said that the after sales service would create problem as procurement through GeM portal would mean that companies/ contractors would not come to the state for any minor works.

“Local vendors will also not provide service of their companies due to violation of business encroachment by companies/ manufactures,” it said.

The association highlighted that the government of India had recently announced that there will be no global tender for government procurement of up to Rs 200 crore to encourage MSME sectors of India and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talk on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The association emphasized on supporting local entrepreneurs, contractors, suppliers and shopkeepers as “they have to feed their family while doing this business.”

It also asked the chief secretary to instruct the secretary education and state project director of the Integrated scheme for school education, director of secondary education and director of elementary education to formulate a policy for one-time relaxation to use the sanctioned funds by allowing concerned department to invite tender/ quotation for supply and procurement of beneficiaries items for the school students.