East Siang DA facilitates return of migrant workers

PASIGHAT, Jun 10: The East Siang district administration has facilitated the return of 12 labourers of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to their respective home states.

They were dropped at Dibrugarh in Assam in an APST bus requisitioned by the district administration. From Dibrugarh, they will travel by train.

The arrangement was made after the labourers had requested the district administration to help them go back to their respective home states.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh, who supervised the entire arrangement, interacted with the labourers and asked them to inform, when they reach their homes. Singh also distributed food packets and water bottles to them.

The district administration paid their travel expenses, including the cost of the tickets and food from the state disaster relief fund.

The workers expressed their gratitude to the district administration and the state government for their help and support.

The workers have been registered with the state government.

CO and Nodal Officer Pebika Lego, DDMO Genden Tsomu and STS Station Superintendent Kabit Ering were also present. (DIPRO)