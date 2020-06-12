Bordumsa farmers given paddy, groundnut seeds

[Pisi Zauing]

BORDUMSA, Jun 11: The Farmers Development Society (FDS) here in Changlang district, with sponsorship from the Jairampur KVK, on Thursday distributed paddy and groundnut seeds free of cost to the local farmers.

During the programme, Bordumsa ADC Minga Sherpa handed over paddy seeds to 34 farmers and groundnut seeds to 12 farmers.

With the apprehension of further spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the district, the farmers are the worst affected section, with their earnings at a standstill.

Though the administration has relaxed the lockdown, paving way for carrying out agricultural and horticultural activities, the farmers are not in a position to buy seeds, owing to fund constraints.

FDS head Nawngsa Singpho said the FDS is much worried about the farmers.

“Bordumsa circle is the major producer of vegetables and green tea leaves,” Singpho said, adding that the lockdown has forced the farmers to “abandon their products.”

He appealed to the state government to compensate the losses incurred by the farmers.