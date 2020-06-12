Fire caused by bursting of LPG cylinders burns down house

ITANAGAR, Jun 11: A residence in Gohpur area here was reduced to ashes in a fire triggered by the bursting of three LPG cylinders on Thursday afternoon.

As per the police, there is no report of any casualty.

Itanagar Police Station OC, Inspector Phasang Simi informed that the incident took place at Sangrik Hapa (colony), located behind the Hotel Bomdila.

A team of police, led by SI Kenter Tacha, and the fire brigade from the Itanagar station rushed to the spot. However, the blaze was too strong and almost all the properties in the house were reduced to ashes.

The victim, Miching Taming, informed that everything, including household items, kitchen items, clothes, documents and children’s books were burnt down.

Apart from these, a huge amount of cash which had been kept for some important business purposes, along with costly ornaments, two arms with licences, and a motorcycle were burnt down in the fire, Taming said.