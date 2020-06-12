Tato mini-hydel to start working soon

AALO, Jun 11: The mini-hydel in Tato, in Shi-Yomi district, is expected to start working within a month as all required components have been ordered for shipment.

This was disclosed during a meeting on cluster farming, disaster management and revival of the mini-hydel, chaired by the DC on Wednesday.

The DC also asked the department concerned to “work out DPR for infrastructure and manpower for onward submission to the government.”

Officers from the line departments participated in the meeting. (DIPRO)