20 fresh Covid-19 cases reported, two in CCC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 12: Twenty fresh Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the state – the highest single-day spike in Arunachal.

With the latest cases, the state has 83 active but asymptomatic cases, who have all been admitted to Covid care centres (CCC).

Four people, all asymptomatic, have recovered and been released.

Of the six cases in East Siang district, two are reported to be health workers. The health department refused to comment, but did not deny that the two are health workers.

Contact tracing is on, according to the department. The rest have returned from Noida in UP, and from Assam.

Thirteen cases have been reported from Changlang district, taking the total to 55 active cases in the district.

The 13 who tested positive in Changlang have returned from Delhi, Noida and Haryana.

One case, a Chennai returnee, has been reported from Namsai, taking the total to three in the district.

All the cases were detected in facility quarantine and all are asymptomatic, according to the health department’s daily bulletin.