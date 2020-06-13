Orgs demand strict checking of returnees

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMCHICK, Jun 12: Several organizations and student unions here in Changlang district have raised their voice over the continuing entry of returnees to Miao, Bordumsa and Diyun circles via the Namchick check gate.

So far, more than 1500 returnees have entered the district, while many are still understood to be stranded, waiting for their turn to enter Changlang.

Among the organizations are the All Changlang District Students’ Union, the All Bordumsa Singpho Students’ Union, the Tangsa Students’ Union Bordumsa, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, and the Nocte Students’ Union Bordumsa.

They are demanding proper verification of the antecedents of the returnees, and proper checking of their birth certificates, school leaving certificates, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards, besides verification by their village headmen to ascertain the domicile of the returnees, “as there are apprehensions that influx of non-residents into the district is occurring.”

The organizations are demanding that the returnees be accommodated in quarantine facilities in their respective village jurisdiction to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

Diyun, Bordumsa and Miao circles have the highest numbers of Covid-19 positive cases and the possibility of a spike cannot be ruled out as carriers of the virus continue to pour in, they said.

The organizations also demanded “posting and outsourcing of additional doctors, nurses and other staff to the Miao, Bordumsa and Diyun Covid care centres, so that the positive cases can be dealt with effectively and comfortably.”

While demanding that entry of returnees be suspended for at least two weeks, until the results of all the swab samples collected are examined, the organizations said that “since Diyun circle is the epicentre of the Covid-19 infection, it may be declared as a containment zone.”