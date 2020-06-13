AEKDSU announces 36-hour dist bandh, seeks inquiry into corruption

ITANAGAR, Jun 12: The All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) has announced a 36-hour East Kameng district bandh from 22 June to press its various demands which have not been met.

The union’s demands include a permanent ADC at district headquarters Seppa, filling up of the vacant administration rank officers’ posts, and posting of subject teachers in the district.

Addressing media persons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Friday, AEKDSU speaker Ajay Matam said that, despite giving verbal assurance to meet the union’s demands, Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar failed to keep his word.

Matam informed that the AEKDSU had served a seven-day ultimatum in this regard to the CS last month.

“There has been no response to our people’s demands, which has left us with no choice but to go for a bandh call,” he said.

Matam said that Dahey Sangno, who is serving as ADC in-charge in Seppa, “is already burdened with other administering in-charge posts, including his permanent post as project director of the district rural development agency.”

“A person who is already loaded with responsibility cannot deliver his duty with responsibility. It also creates a vast gap in public-related office works and other district development activities,” Matam said.

The union added that there are 13 vacant posts of COs and EACs in the district, “which has also been never looked into by the state government to date.”

Matam said that the lone CO of Bana circle has been working as CO in charge of three more administrative circles nearby.

AEKDSU general secretary Pritom Yangfo said that the education of the district’s students is being hampered due to insufficient teachers at the government higher secondary and secondary schools.

“The right to education is being curtailed due to insufficient teachers. Therefore we have also demanded posting of TGT and PGT teachers in the district, to which there has been no response,” he said.

Yangfo alleged that corrupt practices in government educational institutions in the district headquarters have led to the students suffering. “The new building of the GHSS in Bebo Colony is torn apart from every corner, which ultimately is impacting the students,” he said.

“The union supposes that there is gross corruption, and has filed a case with the SIC. We demand an inquiry into the issue within one month,” he said, adding that “the principal of the school issued the NOC despite knowing the fact of the poor-quality school building.”

The AEKDSU also demanded maintenance of the Pacha hydropower unit; inquiry into the delay and corruption amounting to Rs 172 crore involved in the construction of the road from Seppa to Chayang Tajo; and immediate installation of a blood bank at the district hospital.