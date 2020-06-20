32 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal, 13 in Capital region

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 19: A day after the state reported zero positive cases, Arunachal has reported 32 fresh cases of COVID-19.

13 Positive cases have been reported from Capital region followed by ten in Changlang, eight in West Kameng and one in Lohit.

All the cases have been detected from facility quarantine and all are asymptomatic, according to health department. The highest numbers of cases have been reported from Changlang with 68 cases followed by 18 in Capital region and 12 in West Kameng.

Meanwhile, three people in Capital Complex recovered from the virus and have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples.

The results of 1606 samples are awaited. Till Friday, 18008 samples have been collected.