Union discontented with QC mgmt

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, Jun 19: The All Tagin Students’ Union has expressed discontentment over the way the Upper Subansiri district administration and the medical team are managing the quarantine centres (QC) in the township here.

The union said it has received complaints from the public about irregular visits by the medical team and delays in collecting swab samples from the returnees.

Members of the union visited all the QCs to “ascertain the ground reality” and were dissatisfied with the management, it said, and appealed to the administration to look into the matter at the earliest.

The union meanwhile requested all returnees to “stay calm and maintain the SOP to fight Covid-19.”