APCC, CoSAAP condemn killing of Indian soldiers

ITANAGAR, Jun 19: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said the party is grieved and shocked over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“The entire country is profoundly aggrieved by the loss of those brave fighters. They are martyrs in the true sense and we salute the courage of those bravehearts,” the party said, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

The APCC said their sacrifice would not go in vain.

“We cannot afford to lose another single precious life in this manner. Just the way our jawans protect our country, it is the responsibility of our government to ensure safety and security for them,” the APCC said, and expressed hope that the central government would take steps to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has urged the state government to pass legislation in the state assembly to boycott Chinese products in the state in protest against the killing of the Indian soldiers in Galwan.

It appealed to the countrymen, especially the people of Arunachal, to boycott Chinese products permanently and opt for alternative Indian products.

“In this way, the people of India can make the country a self-reliant nation and in the process China can be taught a good lesson by Indians,” the CoSAAP said.

It appealed to the people of Arunachal, especially those residing in the border areas, to cooperate with the Indian Army and lend a helping hand whenever and wherever needed and called for.

Condemning the killing of the Indian soldiers, the CoSAAP said “the barbaric act of the Chinese army and the Chinese government is an attempt to hide their countless guilt done against the humanity all over the world, with latest being the spreading of the deadly Covid-19 and an attempt to mislead the common Chinese citizens.

“In this hour of crisis, the state government employees of Arunachal Pradesh stand firmly behind the Indian Army, their family members and the whole nation,” it said.